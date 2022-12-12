Bridger Releases a Major Innovation in The Field of Music Copyright — Registration of Joint Works

Songwriters can now easily register collaborative musical works, and all copyright holders of a track can start collecting their copyrights in just a few minutes.

Registration of musical works is one of the most difficult administrative duties of performers and songwriters. One track can sometimes have ten or more collaborators, which is why Bridger’s new collaboration feature is so important. This eliminates the serious problem associated with the registration of musical works, and contributes to the fulfillment of Bridger’s mission to make copyright accessible to everyone.

Bridger’s new collaborative work registration feature is now available to all its participants at no extra charge.

This feature is primarily intended for self-taught musicians and unpublished independent performers who need to register musical works written and/or composed by several people. Registration of a piece of music is an important step in the copyright collection process. This ensures that each copyright holder receives the income they deserve for their contribution to the world of music.

“Performers have finally got the opportunity to easily register and manage joint musical works on an online platform. This is a long—awaited feature for many musicians,” Jocelyn Sales, founder and CEO of Bridger, told Digital Music News. “The ability for employees to confirm a separation or make a counteroffer is an exclusive feature that no other collective management organization offers, and we are pleased to see that even some publishers have already approved our tool.”

How Bridger Collaboration Registration Works

When an artist or songwriter registers a piece of music on Bridger, they are asked if there are other copyright holders who participated in the creation of the track. If this is the case, they will enter the names of other copyright holders and their contact information, and then offer an applicable division of the share of rights.

Regardless of whether the other co-authors are members of Bridger or members of other organizations, they will have to confirm the proposed separation. They can also make their own counter-proposals, which helps to avoid disputes over the split in the future.

Approximately $655 million in royalties received on streaming platforms are not paid to the respective copyright holders. This “black box” of unpaid royalties accumulates because a large number of unaffiliated songwriters, as well as metadata with bad tracks, do not allow identifying the copyright holders. Thus, the fees they have earned cannot be distributed between them. Bridger hopes that his new collaborative music recording feature will increase metadata accuracy and reduce this black box of unpaid royalties.