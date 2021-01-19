Bridge of Spirits for PS5 will use the DualSense features

The Ember Lab title wants to take advantage of the technological capabilities of the PlayStation 5 controller. The title will be released this year 2021.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will take advantage of the technological features of the PS5 DualSense controller. Ember Lab co-founder Mike Grier explained in the February issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine that it will be in combat where we can appreciate and feel the functions that they are programming in the triggers, which are adaptive, as well as the resistance that they can print at times, as we saw especially in the amazing Astro’s Playroom, included in the console.

We will feel the tension of the arc with a resistance on the trigger

In his words: “You have a small resistance in the right trigger, which is reinforced as you press”, he begins by saying. “When you have the string fully drawn, the bow has more power and precision; you will feel that tension on the trigger when you pull back, ”he adds. In this way, precision will be gained, since the trigger will make use of resistance for moments when we aim and are waiting for the right moment to shoot.

At the end of last year, the study explained that they will also take advantage of the PS5’s SSD memory to almost totally reduce loading times. Those who buy it on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits targets the month of March; Sony removes that reference

The last Sony trailer located on the occasion of CES 2021 reflected as March 2021 for the month chosen for the premiere of Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation consoles; However, days after its publication, the Japanese company removed said reference not only from this, but from all third party video games indicated at the end of that video. We look forward, however, to the final end date of the long-awaited independent title exclusive to PS4 and PS5 consoles; will also see the light on computer.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be short enough to complete “in a weekend” and will be available at a reduced price. The team is made up of only 14 people.