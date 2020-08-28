Bridge between PC and smartphone from Xiaomi

In recent years, we see that computer manufacturers attach importance to the integration between smartphone and PC. While Huawei is on its way to establish its own ecosystem with features such as Huawei Share and Multi-Screen Sharing, Microsoft and Samsung prefer integration through the Your Phone application. Apparently, Xiaomi will take a similar initiative.

According to the XDA-Developers site, the latest MIUI 12 beta update for Mi 10 Ultra has an application called Device Control, or Device Control.

Similar to Samsung smartphone users using Windows PCs via the Your Phone application, you can control your phone with a compatible PC with the Xiaomi Device Control application. Moreover, the “Screen Combo” feature in the application allows the screen of the smartphone to be projected onto the PC via Wi-Fi. It is also possible to transfer files with drag-and-drop movements.

It is also believed that a multi-window function will come on the screen of the PC that will allow you to open several phone applications at the same time. In other words, you will be able to open a messaging and a food order application simultaneously on the computer screen.

According to XDA-Developers, the application and functionality is currently limited to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 laptop. However, support is expected to expand to more devices in the future. It is also stated that the stable version of this application will be available in October.



