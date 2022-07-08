Brian Windhorst gave an update on Kevin Durant’s trading market

Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

Kevin Durant blew up the NBA world when he asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason.

It’s been more than a week since the superstar striker asked for a team change, but there doesn’t seem to have been much progress in possible trade talks.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, it may take some time before something is done.

“We have a pretty giant gap between what the Nets [think] of Kevin Durant’s value and what the market is willing to pay,” he said in Friday’s edition of Get Up. “… Kevin Durant is obviously a very valuable player. No one doubts that this guy is still in his prime as an MVP candidate who can completely transform a team from a contender to a contender with his presence.

“However, the market does not want to pay an ultra-high price for it. Because if you sell all the best assets of your team to get it, it becomes less valuable to you. That’s why we found ourselves in a stalemate. now, and could have one for a while.”

The Nets’ asking price for Durant is off the charts.

According to recent reports, the Brooklyn organization has offered the Minnesota Timberwolves a CD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four draft picks. The Timberwolves (for obvious reasons) refused.