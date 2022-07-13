Brian Urlacher suggests former players declare CTE “just to participate in a fucking lawsuit” – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Late last month, former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher made some questionable comments on a podcast.

In a conversation with fellow NFL player Will Compton on the June 29 edition of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the players discussed the impact of football on CTE.

During the conversation, Urlacher suggested that former players claim to have CTE only to join the lawsuit against the NFL.

Here’s what he said via Mediaite:

“I feel like I’m still sharp enough. You know, I forget some things, but my friends also forget some things,” Urlacher said. “I feel like I’m still doing pretty well. I played with some guys who claimed — I do not know, that’s the problem now with all the guys with CTE, if they have it, I sympathize with them, but there are guys who say they have it, just so they can be in a fucking lawsuit,” Urlacher replied.

Urlacher suggested that they just want money from the NFL, while others are actually living with the effects of CTE.

“They want this money from the NFL, and I’m getting it,” he said. “You know, everyone wants to get there properly, but there are guys who have them and they deserve to be taken care of.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk made it clear that Urlacher’s comments are inaccurate. There is no “lawsuit” against the NFL because the players have already come to an agreement.

“No one is suing the league at the moment,” Florio said. “The class action was settled many years ago. By agreement, all players who retired before the final certification of the class are eligible for potential benefits.”

What do you think about Urlacher’s comments?