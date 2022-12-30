AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson said he would “be ready” to write new music with hard rock legends.

Johnson has not performed live with the band since 2016, when he was forced to leave the “Rock Or Bust” tour due to hearing problems, but in 2020 they released a new album, “Power Up”.

In a recent interview, the frontman said that his bandmates “told him not to talk” about plans for the future of AC/DC, but spoke about his hopes for the future in another interview Cleveland.com .

“I would like to do music again, whether it’s an invitation to visit with someone or a live performance with guys,” he said.

“I’ve heard the expression ‘hell freezes over’ a million times when people said: “I won’t do it anymore.” But I would be ready for that. I think everyone is hoping to make more music. But I feel like now the next thing I have is that I want to jump into my race car, put on a helmet and just race.”

Johnson added: “It’s a bit like music, a bit like the beginning of a show — the flag goes down and the nonsense stops, and only you and a lot of other people are trying to move as fast as you can. I guess I’ve always liked this element of danger.”

In a previous interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation show, Johnson revealed that he was banned from talking about what might happen in the future. Asked if he would be performing with AC/DC again, he replied: “I’m not answering that. Why should I? First of all, there are five participants in this group, and it’s not fair to ask one participant.”

Trank then asked if he would personally like to return to the stage with AC/DC, to which he replied: “Eddie, I can’t answer that. Not everyone told me. This is the official line.”

“Power Up” became AC/DC’s first album after “Rock Or Bust” in 2014. In a four – star review , NME wrote: “Despite the fact that ‘Power Up’ is far from the invention of the bicycle, it is a joyful celebration of unbridled heavy rock, which has served them well for almost 50 years, and, we can hope, a unifying cry for the future.”