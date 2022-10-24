Brian Johnson “couldn’t watch Axl Rose replace him in AC/DC”

He told about it in his new memoirs.

Brian Johnson admitted that he “couldn’t watch Axl Rose replace him in AC/DC.”

In his new memoir, “The Life of Brian,” Johnson recalled the time when he had to leave AC/DC due to hearing problems in 2016. At this time, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses replaced him until he recovered. enough to come back.

In his new autobiography, Johnson recalls calling their tour manager Tim about his decision to leave.

He texted: “It was one of the most difficult conversations in my life — the pain from it intensified in the following weeks, when the tour just continued without me. It was a sheer cliff. I didn’t fall, I was in free fall.

“… For a while people asked me if I was depressed, but depression is treatable. I didn’t have hearing loss. What I was feeling wasn’t depression. It was something close to despair” (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

Johnson went on to say that he could not bring himself to look at Rose in this role. “I am told that he has done a great job,” he wrote in his memoirs.

He continued: “But I couldn’t watch — especially when you’ve been doing it for 35 years. It’s like finding a stranger sitting in your favorite chair in your house. But I don’t hold a grudge. It was a difficult situation.”

Speaking about the moment when he saw the band’s official announcement of Rose’s entry, he added: “The guys did what they thought they should have done.” He said this led to him being unable to “relax or focus on anything. He was just always there.”

He also said he “blames [himself]” because he spent “most of [his] career” in “the loudest band in the world.”

Described as “one of the funniest and most entertaining stories in the history of rock and roll,” “The Life of Brian” will tell about Johnson’s childhood growing up in Dunston, where he went from “singer-songwriter and scout to singer” after watching Little Richard perform. on TV.

“For over a decade [Johnson] has been trying to leave his mark with a succession of bands. He appeared on Top of the Pops, toured Australia, and yet success looked unattainable,” the synopsis says.

“Then he was invited to London to audition for one of the world’s largest rock bands. The AC/DC band was in crisis after the tragic death of their lead singer Bon Scott, but with Brian on board they recorded their masterpiece: “Back in Black”. It became the best-selling rock album of all time. The tour that followed took place in crowded arenas. Quickly accepted by the band’s fans, the new boy earned his spurs.

“But there had to be a twist in the fairy tale. In 2016, Brian was forced to leave the band after he was diagnosed with hearing loss, only to return triumphantly to the band he loved, releasing the hit album Power Up in 2020.

“It was a roller coaster ride in life, during which Brian stood firmly on his feet, never losing touch with his roots.”

Johnson was recently among the special guests who performed at the Taylor Hawkins Memorial Concert at Wembley Stadium.