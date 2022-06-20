Brian Hartline on Trend after Ohio State’s Latest Commitment – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Brian Hartline will definitely be able to choose them. Since becoming the receiving coach at Ohio State, the former Buckeye standout has earned several five-star WR recruits and sent several big names to the NFL.

Over the past five years, no school has received more receivers from the top 50. Largely thanks to the recruiting magic of Hartline.

The OSU assistant’s name hit the trends on Monday after Ohio State received another important WR commitment.

“Starting with the 2019 recruiting cycle, Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline has received commitments from five five-star receivers: Garrett Wilson, Jackson Smith—Njigba, Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, and now Carnell Tate,” R. J. Young tweeted.

“I would say Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline is a pretty good recruiter,” Chris Vannini remarked. “Just a crazy set of WR talents.”

“The addition of Carnell Tate continues Brian Hartline’s ridiculous streak of landing first-class wide receivers, becoming the fifth in five years of the top 50 wide receivers admitted to Ohio State,” the Buckeyes fan site notes.

“Brian Hartline in his waiting room in 2023.”

“Brian Hartline was now the primary or secondary recruiter among the 18 four- or five-star recruits that Ohio State has received in the last four recruiting cycles,” noted Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Is OSU becoming a WRU?