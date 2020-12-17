Brian Geraghty unrecognizable for his new role in Big Sky

One of the Chicago P.D. actors, Brian Geraghty, is making his debut as the title character in the new Big Sky series, but with this incredible change.

Actor Brian Geraghty, played the character of Sean Roman in the NBC crime drama Chicago P.D. from the second season of the series.

However, at the end of the third season, after suffering a serious injury, he decided to leave Chicago. But, not everything ended there, the actor returned season later.

During season seven, the character returned for a story involving a crossover between Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. So the story left open for the officer to return at some point.

But now, Brian Geraghty is in full swing working on the ABC series Big Sky. But his new role is unrecognizable, compared to the old one.

His new role called, Ronald, who apparently appears to be a simple trucker. We find that he has serious disorders. Which kidnaps several people and kept them in captivity.

But the reality is that he works with trafficking in women, and to everyone’s surprise, he has the support of the local sheriff to carry out the kidnappings and trafficking.

Fans of actor Brian Geraghty will be able to join him by practicing his evil in the new series, Big Sky. Until a possible return to Chicago P.D.



