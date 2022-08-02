Brian Flores Reacts to the Dolphins’ Punishment in the NFL

Brian Flores liked some of the punishments the Miami Dolphins received, but not all.

He and his lawyers released a statement after the Dolphins were stripped of a first-round pick in next year’s draft, as well as in the third and fourth rounds in 2024 for tampering.

“I am grateful that the NFL investigator has found my factual allegations against Stephen Ross to be true. At the same time, I am disappointed to learn that the investigator minimized Mr. Ross’s suggestions and pressure on tank games, especially when I wrote and sent a letter to the Dolphins executives to document my serious concerns about this at the time that the investigator has,” part of the statement reads.

Flores was the head coach at the time until he was fired after the 2021 season.

He spent just three seasons with the Dolphins and finished with an overall record of 24-25. He has since been hired by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as a defensive assistant.

In the NFL’s findings, they found that the Dolphins had twice engaged in illegal interference. The first time this happened was in 2019 and 2020, when Tom Brady was still at the New England Patriots.

The second time it happened was last year when they tried to bring Sean Payton and Tom Brady to the organization earlier this year.