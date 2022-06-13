Brian Danielson is called by the NJPW Star to the Forbidden Door Dream Match

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card is slowly starting to take shape, and Brian Danielson has been called up by one of the New Japan’s top stars after a Dominion pay-per-view this weekend. It was intriguing for several reasons. The main one is that Danielson hasn’t fought since “Double or Nothing” on May 29. It is not yet clear what exactly he is dealing with, but earlier this month he was removed from the meet and greet due to the fact that he could not fly.

This raised concerns that the American Dragon had suffered a head injury during the Anarchy In The Arena match, but that was speculation all along. AEW and Danielson remained silent about what was bothering him, and a period of one to two weeks was given for his recovery during the first week of June. This put him in line to be able to answer Zack Saber Jr.’s call-up following Dominion at the Forbidden Door match on June 26.

Suzuki-Gan has NEVER won openweight titles at Dominion, and Saber Jr. was disappointed by this fact. So much so that he used some time during NJPW’s official post-pay-per-view media scrum to take aim at Danielson and a possible match at the Forbidden Door. “American Dragon, old Dragon Bollock — could you take some time out of your busy golf schedule at the Blackpool Country Club to find out who is the best technical wrestler in the world? But I’ll tell you now, honey, it’s fuck me.” (h/t on CagesideSeats.com for transcription)

As soon as the “Forbidden Door” became a reality, Danielson’s match against Saber Jr. became a match that many fans of technical wrestling wanted to see. Both men are capable of flirting with almost anyone in business, but their styles complement each other so well that they are able to steal a show filled with the best talents of both federations. This card still has a lot of room to grow, but Saber Jr. publicly calling out Danielson probably means AEW is feeling good enough about his health to start teasing this match. This is great news, because, again, fans were concerned that Danielson had somehow injured his head during a violent fight on Double Or Nothing.

Fans are also waiting for the final match of the intermediate qualifying tournament of the AEW World Championship between John Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, and we will also witness the coronation of the first ever all-Atlantic champion. Will Osprey has been rampaging on AEW television for the last week or so and is likely to be part of the Forbidden Door map. Jay White also plays a prominent role in affairs, even if his Dominion title win throws a wrench into Okada’s tantalizing fight against Executioner Adam Page.