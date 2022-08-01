Brian Danielson Admits He Was Afraid of AEW Pension Order

Brian Danielson had a history of concussions and was worried that his latest head injury could end his AEW appearances. American Dragon spent a lot of time on the shelf during his time in WWE due to concussion issues, so when it became clear that he got another one during the Anarchy In The Arena match in May, it caused concern. Neither Danielson nor AEW confirmed the information about the injury, but the wrestler mentioned it during a promo in front of the “Forbidden Door” with pay-per-view.

He was finally able to wrestle again on the July 27 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite when Daniel Garcia grabbed him after Jake Hager’s withdrawal. It was certainly an interesting way to get Danielson back into the game, and the continued fighting between the Blackpool Fighting Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society is almost guaranteed. The quarrel between Garcia and Danielson adds another layer to an ongoing feud that seems to have no end.

Danielson reunited with former Talking Smack co-host Renee Puckett on Starcast V and expressed concern that his latest head injury could lead to AEW shutting him down for good. “This is interesting, this is the last one.” Brian said the doctors told him: “After you feel better, we will have to have a serious conversation about your health in the long run.” Danielson admitted that he was worried that this could be the end of the line for him at AEW. “I thought, what does this mean: “After you feel better, I’ll talk to you about not doing wrestling anymore.” Then the results of my brain scan turned out to be so damn good that no one could say anything about it. I think it pays dividends a little bit.” (h/t on Fightful.com for transcription)

It’s always interesting to hear Danielson’s opinion on concussions and head injuries in general. Even when he worked in WWE, it always seemed that he was at the forefront of treating similar problems. Even now, he says he is receiving a treatment that has not yet been approved by the FDA, but gives good results.

His health is above all else, so it’s nice to hear that he feels better. For AEW, Danielson is one of the biggest stars, and he is able to establish good relationships with anyone. During his last WWE appearance, he spent time tapping into younger talent and working with newcomers in the ring, and it looks like he’s repeating that by wrestling Garcia on AEW television. Danielson won’t be able to surpass Garcia as a star in just one win, but tying the American Dragon to dynamite is certainly a big step for the 23-year-old.