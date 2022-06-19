Brian Abasolo from Bachelorette shares the secret of a successful marriage with Rachel Lindsay, a plan for children

As part of one of Bachelor Nation’s few successful couples, Brian Abasolo knows a thing or two about how to make a relationship work.

“It feels like it’s been a long time, but when we really think about it, time has flown by too,” the doctor said on the Us Weekly podcast “Here for the Right Reasons” about meeting Rachel Lindsay on season 13 of “The Bachelorette.” in 2017. “But I think we’ve grown so much together. Obviously, we’ve been engaged for a couple of years. We’ve been married for a couple of years now. We have a new home, we have our dogs, children are also in our future. We just have a lot of great things going on. Our careers are thriving, we’re both in a good place.”

Abasolo, who married Lindsay in August 2019, noted that the couple puts their relationship as a priority.

“We can’t lose sight of why we got together and it was love, right?” he told us. “So, we have scheduled dates. Even if it’s just the most basic thing, how well we spend time together, I think that’s the most important thing. The pastor [who] actually performed at our wedding, we had premarital counseling with him, and he mentioned that it was so important for you to meet your partner, always pursue your partner and make time to have those quality intimate moments with each other when you can grow as a couple.”

The co-host of Abasolo’s “Talking It Out” podcast, Mike Johnson, for his part, confirmed to Us that he is not married, despite photos of him hugging a mysterious woman at a recent baseball game.

“It was a fan who asked to be photographed, and she specifically asked: “Can we make my ex jealous?”, — explained to us the graduate of the 15th season of The Bachelorette Party. — I was just trying to be a good guy.

Johnson added that he has dated exclusively “a couple of times” since starring in the Hannah Brown season and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“[I’m] not married right now and I’m focused on being the best version of myself,” he said. “I have to keep growing.”

Abasolo noted that he and Lindsay were trying to play the role of matchmaker for Johnson.

“From the very beginning, my goal on the wish list was to find this man [and] the perfect woman, because he is such a wonderful guy [and] he has so many interesting things,” Abasolo said. “I mean, to be honest, he should have been a bachelor if [you] really asked me, but I just think he deserves peace. One day he will make a woman very, very happy.”

While “Talking It Out” releases new episodes, “The Bachelorette Party” returns for a 19th season on ABC on Monday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. Korean time. et.