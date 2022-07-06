Brett Favre is open for a role on the air: Fan reaction – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

NFL legend Brett Favre could be the next famous quarterback to join the broadcast movement.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Hall of Fame member said he would “consider” getting a job in a broadcast booth broadcasting NFL games.

Favre said he would be looking for a “great deal” with one of the major chains. He also joked that NFL fans will have to get used to his “rustic accent” and “mental mentality.”

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“This is what I want to see,” one fan wrote.

“Does he already know what the nickel defense is?” said NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

If Favre really joined the broadcasting world, he would undoubtedly have a major contract. Retired quarterbacks such as Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and the future Tom Brady are among the highest paid personalities in the profession.

Earlier this offseason, Brady reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports for his post-game television career.

“If anyone is worth it, it’s Tom Brady,” Favre said.

Favre joined NFL Network’s pregame coverage before Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.