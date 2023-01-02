Liverpool started the new year with an old problem; pitifully defending and conceding three goals at Brentford.

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool

Premier League (17), Gtech Community Stadium

January 2, 2023

Goals

Konate OG 20′

Vissa 42′

Oxlade-Chamberlain 48′ (assist: Alexander-Arnold)

Mbuemo 84′

Team news confirmed that the documents of Kodi Gakpo were not issued on time, so there is no debut of a new contract yet.

There were also three changes in the team that beat Leicester three days ago: Andy Robertson (dead leg), Jordan Henderson (concussion) and Joel Matip gave way to Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho (who returned after the birth of his son) and Ibrahima. Konate – for the first time since the World Cup.

In fact, Liverpool started brightly, but in the first half they conceded three corners outside the box, two of which were ruled out due to offside, with some really awkward demonstrative actions in defense from the wrong side.

A great game between Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez allowed the Egyptian to play against the Uruguayan in the eighth minute, but somehow his shot hit the target. Nunez did everything right, but he was unlucky in front of the goal.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank highlighted Liverpool’s high defensive line in his pre-match interview, while Brian Mbeumo fell behind shortly before the 20-minute mark.

In this race, in which Virgil van Dijk was initially ahead, he gave a corner, from which the home team took the lead when Konate scored a goal in his own goal.

That meant another game without net results and another lag from the first; 13 of 26 games this season.

This goal reminded you of this meeting last season, which ended with a score of 3:3. And again it was another very open game.

When Oxlade-Chamberlain gave a heel pass to Tsimikas, there should have been a 1-1 score, but the left-back was bad and it was easy to deflect.

But it could have been 2-0 soon after when Brentford scored another sloppy goal from a corner, which Liverpool couldn’t handle, but fortunately it was offside.

Another corner, this time in the 39th minute, and another home goal, which was eventually ruled out due to the offside position, as Yoane Vissa’s shot hit Ben Mee.

Liverpool were lucky, their corner defence was just disgusting.

After a few seconds, the score was indeed 2-0. This time Wissa headed to the back post, and Alisson did not have time to beat her off before she crossed the line. Shambol defends himself.

Break: Brentford – Liverpool 2:0

Klopp made three substitutions at half-time, including the removal of Virgil van Dijk.

Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Naby Keita replaced Kostas Tsimikas, Van Dijk and Harvey Elliott, who were extremely ineffective.

Liverpool thought they had scored a goal within two minutes of the restart, but Nunez’s clinical finish was ruled out for offside.

The Reds clearly got a noisy break, and when Oxlade-Chamberlain shot Alexander-Arnold in the 50th minute, the score was 2-1.

Liverpool’s game had an intensity that was sorely lacking in the first half.

Nunez had a good chance in the 70th minute, but the Uruguayan’s shot was wrong and flew past. He certainly has good chances, but his finishing lacks self-control.

All chances of a comeback disappeared in the 84th minute when Brian Mbuemo threw Konate to the floor and beat Alisson with the score 3-1. Liverpool wanted a foul, but it did not follow.

Two goals were conceded from corners, and one more after a long pass due to a high line of defense. Liverpool’s weaknesses are hard to decipher.

A bad start to the year.

Best Player of the TIA Match: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Mi, Pinnock; Rerslev, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa

Replacements: Strakosha, Krama, Beck, Trewitt, Kanos, Dasilva, Goddos, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk (Matip, 46′), Tsimikas (Robertson, 46′); Fabinho, Elliott (Keita, 46), Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Jones, 83), Nunez

Unused substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Gomez, Baisetic, Carvalho.

Next match: Wolves (at home, FA Cup, Saturday, January 7)