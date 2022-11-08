Brendan Fraser’s “The Whale” Trailer Reveals The Emotional Game That Gives Him An Oscar

Darren Aronofsky‘s latest movie looks like a real heartthrob.

As we’ve seen Brenaissance revive Brendan Fraser’s career, one upcoming film in particular seems to be at the heart of it all. Since the festival audience highly appreciated the long-awaited adaptation of director Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale”, there was a lot of talk around this picture. The excitement around the Oscar was especially strong for Fraser, and now you can understand why, since the first trailer of the film showed fragments of this emotional performance.

Presented by Studio A24, the first shots of “The Whale” are still quite mysterious about the project as a whole. Showing the world of the main character Charlie (Brendan Fraser) in brief moments, we see his surroundings and some of the people with whom he will interact in this adaptation of the play by Samuel D. Hunter.

When we finally got our first look at 600-pound Charlie, you could practically feel your tear ducts poking. Of course, it doesn’t help that we see film partners Hong Chow and Sadie Sink crying in this very trailer, which only prepares hydraulic structures even more effectively for the critical favorite from this year’s festivals. Even though he looks pretty sick, Brendan Fraser still has a message of hope that he delivers to an unseen recipient; and he delivers it with the utmost tenderness.

“The Whale” will debut in theaters on December 9.