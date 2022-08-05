Brendan Fraser’s Lost DCEU Villain is a Criminal Mistake

The recent cancellation of “Batgirl” when it was almost finished is a tragedy in many ways, but losing Brendan Fraser as the film’s villain is a huge mistake on the part of the WB. Brendan Fraser was to star alongside the main character Leslie Grace as the film’s main villain, Firefly. Firefly is a DC comics character who often appears as part of Batman’s central Rogues gallery, and Fraser is going to portray a different take on the character.

However, since Warner Bros. I decided not to release the film in any capacity, the audience will no longer see how Fraser portrays the character. This would be unfortunate in any situation, however, given that Brendan Fraser is experiencing a career resurgence after some serious past issues, the loss of his image due to the cancellation of Warner Bros. Batgirl is hard to accept. It would be great to see Fraserbeck in a big-budget Hollywood franchise depicting a different take on the famous supervillain, and it’s a pity that his game won’t be seen.

Related: WB’s cancellation of Batgirl makes DCEU Superman’s return a sure thing, right?

While the cancellation of “Batgirl” is unlikely to completely derail Fraser’s revival, as he will appear in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Martin Scorsese’s “Flower Moon Killers,” it would be surprising to see Fraser in another Hollywood movie after many have grown up watching it. for example, in such franchises as “The Mummy”. Despite this, the cancellation of the film is now causing problems in all directions: the work of directors, the play of actors and the continuation of Gotham in DCEU are now completely excluded from the list of Warner Bros.

How good is Brendan Fraser’s Firefly in “Batgirl”?

Now that it’s officially known that “Batgirl” won’t be released, which could potentially create spelling problems for the upcoming “Flash” movie, it’s worth exploring what Brendan Fraser’s version of “Firefly” would look like and how good it could be. In the comics, Firefly was a criminal who used lighting effects to commit crimes before being reinterpreted as a pyromaniac with an obsessive desire to light a fire. It seems that Fraser’s version of Firefly would be more suited to a reimagined version of the character.

According to Fraser, his version of the character was a retired army veteran named Ted Carson. After his benefits are cut, Carson becomes dissatisfied and decides to correct his personal injustice in the city of Gotham by burning the city to the ground. This would naturally attract the attention of Batgirl and Batman (played by Michael Keaton), and Fraser hinted that the duo are not necessarily completely against Carson. This proves that Fraser’s character would be much more morally complex than many of the typical superhero movie villains seen today, offering Fraser the chance to play a role with much more nuance than originally expected. With Carson and his motives challenging the morality of what’s right and wrong, Fraser’s game would probably reflect that, allowing him to show a great, subtle game.

Exploring this moral division of right and wrong in a city like Gotham has always been an integral part of Batman’s world on screen, and it would be nice to see how this is explored in Grace’s Batgirl and Fraser’s Firefly. Since he is no longer part of the DCEU, and the WB is facing many questions about the future of the franchise, it’s hard to see the benefit in canceling the film in terms of losing Fraser’s role among its cast. With Warner Bros. apparently stating that they would be happy to work with the cast and crew of the film again in the future, there remains a small glimmer of hope that Fraser’s “Firefly” will eventually be seen in all its glory, even if it doesn’t happen. Enter Batgirl, which was supposed to be released at the end of 2022.