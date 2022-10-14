Brendan Fraser’s films will be streamed on Netflix, Prime, Hulu and other platforms before he returns with “The Whale”

If you’ve seen George from the Jungle, you should remember Brendan James Fraser. Brendan is known for his starring roles in comedies and drama films. He has received numerous awards, such as the Online Film and Television Association Award in 2004, the Hollywood Film Festival Award in 2005, and many other nominations. The actor arrives with another film. In the meantime, here’s a list of Brendan Fraser movies that you can watch on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

Along with Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, “The Office” star Steve Carell and the world-famous Mr. Bean, also known as Rowan Atkinson, Brendan has also gained popularity as a comedian. To convey the comic effect, the actor must use his entire body language. These actors have mastered this art. Now Brendan will appear in a psychological drama called “The Whale” on December 9, 2022. The film also stars the star of the TV series “Very Strange things” Sadie Sink. And it’s understandable if you can’t wait until December. So here’s a list of Brendan’s movies that you can stream.

Watch Brendan Fraser movies on Netflix with other OTT platforms

Some actors leave an indelible mark on our hearts thanks to their brilliant acting in films. Brendan is one of those actors who live in the hearts of many viewers thanks to his skillful acting and fairness towards his characters. Here are some of his best movies that you can stream.

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy is a 1999 American action adventure film. It follows adventurer Rick O’Connell, who travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with a librarian and her older brother.

There they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural abilities. This is a remake of the 1932 film of the same name. The film stars Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hanna, Kevin J. O’Connor and Arnold Voslu in the title role. Stream the movie here on Netflix.

George of the Jungle (1997)

One of Brendan’s most famous films is the comedy “George from the Jungle”. It is based on the 1967 American animated series of the same name by Jay Ward and Bill Scott. It is a parody of the fictional character Tarzan, created by Edgar Rice Burroughs.

The film starred Brendan Fraser as the main character, a primitive man who was raised by animals in the African jungle. Leslie Mann as Ursula is George’s love interest, and Thomas Hayden Church is her scheming ex—fiance. Watch the movie here on Disney+ Hotstar and tell us how you feel after watching it again.

Blinded (2000)

Blinded by Dazzle is a romantic comedy in the fantasy genre, which is a remake of the 1967 British film of the same name. Elliot Richards is a social loser, lonely and romantically inept. His colleagues mock him.

Elliot is hopelessly in love with his colleague Alison Gardner. When the devil appears and offers him seven wishes in exchange for his soul, Elliot agrees to catch the girl of his dreams. This romantic comedy is a funny watch that you can stream here on Amazon Prime.

Accident (2004)

This is a crime drama inspired by real events. The self-proclaimed film about the passion of Haggis (co-writer of the script) tells about racial and social tensions in Los Angeles. Although the film received mixed reviews, it was nominated for several awards and received many of them.

The film intertwines several real-life incidents, including the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack. Watch the exciting movie here and let us know what you think about it.

In addition to these films, you can watch these films starring Brendan Fraser on Netflix or other platforms:

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Ink Heart (2008)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra (2009)

No sudden movements (2021)

How many of these films have you seen? What is your favorite? Tell us in the comment box below.