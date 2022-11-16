Brendan Fraser recalls a sweet story about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio in the early days of their career

What a touching story about two of the greatest stars of the 90s.

Brendan Fraser and Leonardo DiCaprio became one of the greatest actors of their generation, starring in the most high-profile films of the 1990s. While DiCaprio continues to star in mainstream films and remains a favorite among viewers, Fraser has had a difficult few years. However, now the Mummy actor is in the midst of his long-awaited and well-deserved Revival, and he shares sweet stories about his early days, in particular, how DiCaprio recalls the impact of their first interaction on him.

Fraser has been working with DiCaprio on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film The Killers of the Flower Moon, which is scheduled for 2023. It was one of the first times they saw each other when they were young actors. The whale star explained to GQ when they first met, saying:

When he was, I think, probably everything, I don’t know, 17, maybe 16, he played Gilbert Grape. I saw it at the Paramount station.

The article noted that Fraser is a couple of years older than DiCaprio, and they were both on the rise during this interaction. The “Mummy” star continued the sweet story of how she first saw the Oscar-winning actor on the set of “Killer Flower Moon,” saying:

I think then I was just in School Ties or something and I was kind of confused, but I just wanted to tell him, “Listen, listen. It was incredible.” And he repeated it to me. He remembered me. He said: “You were the only guy who didn’t treat me like a little kid.” He offered it to me. It was significant.

It was incredible to see stars like DiCaprio telling Fraser how much he meant to them. I understand how much this little interaction meant to the actor of “Survivor”, because at that time he was only 19 years old when they shot “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”, and Fraser was 23 years old, and he was shooting “School Ties” at the same time. When you’re so young and you get support from someone who sees you as an equal, it’s really inspiring.

They then both starred in some of the biggest films of the 90s and later, with DiCaprio as Jack in 1997’s Titanic, and Fraser directing the Mummy franchise, which began in 1999. Now I can’t wait to see these two star together in Scorsese’s “Flower Moon Killers,” which also features such stellar actors as Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and John Lithgow.

This story reminds me a lot of the mutual admiration of Fraser and his co-star in the movie “The Mummy Returns” Dwayne Johnson. The Rock shared a hilarious story about how he first met Fraser, and explained how happy he was that Fraser finally got “his flowers” for his performance in “The Whale.” He even said he wanted his co-star to go all the way and win an Oscar for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s film.

It’s so great to see all of Fraser’s love, support and admiration when he’s back in the spotlight. I also like that famous actors like DiCaprio still remember the influence that the action star of the 90s had on them when they were young actors. As for Fraser’s return, you can get a teaser of his performance in the trailer for “The Whale” and catch him in a movie that could bring him an Academy Award in theaters on December 9 according to the 2022 film schedule.