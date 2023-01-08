The biggest movie in theaters now, undoubtedly, is “Avatar 2” by James Cameron. The film, which brings viewers back to Pandora, uses groundbreaking filmmaking technology specially created for viewing in 3D after the first “Avatar” became a groundbreaking film for 3D. Of course, we didn’t know and didn’t expect that Brendan Fraser and Seth Meyers were connected with this experience all the time.

When Brendan Fraser was recently a guest on Seth Meyers’ late-night talk show, the pair recalled working together in 2008 on “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” another 3D film that appears to be closely related to James Cameron’s sci-fi adventure films. As Fraser shared:

[The journey to the center of the Earth] was the tip of the spear for 3D technology, which we see now in cinemas. Because the cameras we used were the ones that James Cameron kind of tested in beta [Journey to the Center of the Earth]. We submerged them under water and dropped them from helicopters, and then he took them to New Zealand and filmed Avatar with them.

In the 2008 film, Brendan Fraser starred in the Big Summer Warner Bros movie based on the book of the same name by Jules Verne. And, as the actor explained, the 3D movie was a kind of guinea pig for the cameras that James Cameron would use for Avatar, as far as camera technology was concerned. Seth Meyers played a small role in the film as another professor who shuts down Fraser’s character’s lab before embarking on his legendary adventure with a young Josh Hutcherson as his nephew.

During an interview with “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host joked that people talk about “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “Avatar” equally, of course, noting the fact that Cameron’s film will become the highest-grossing film of all time. while their film has not been one of the biggest hits of Brendan Fraser’s career so far, and his role in The Mummy films is still his biggest hit. In 2012, the franchise continued with another film, in which Dwayne Johnson replaced Fraser in the title role.

During an appearance on a talk show, Meyers recalled their shared movie, showing an excerpt from his 3D moment where a roulette wheel was directed to the audience for a jump effect. Check out the interview snippet below:

Although not as much is said about “Journey to the Center of the Earth” as about “Avatar”, it is certainly interesting to know that in fact he was a stepping stone to the hit of 2009. After the large-scale introduction of the 3D format of Avatar, James Cameron shared which films succeeded most in this format, naming Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” and Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” among his personal favorites.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which you can watch in theaters in 3D, broke the $1 billion mark before the start of 2023, making it an impressive debut for a holiday release. The sequel to Avatar is still in theaters if you haven’t seen James Cameron’s latest movie yet.