Bree Podium – Review of “Woah, What A Blur!”: The Polymath of Pop Music Celebrates The Year of His Breakthrough

Bree Ranway spent a year correcting her outsider status. The world finally caught up with her inventive pop music in 2022 with a BRIT Rising Star nomination, a sold-out US tour and an NME cover to boot. To top it all off, the fashion queen of British pop-rap has released a surprise project “Woah, What A Blur!”, which reveals more of her it-girl personality, as well as explores new electronic styles.

The sound of revving engines approaching the first “Mami Archive” is an invigorating start. Bree talks about who’s at the top (“And if you say I’m nobody on the net / Why the hell did Gaultier send me shit from the archive?”), but the song ends criminally. You can’t wait to hear the full version, but the next track “BREEE!” compensates for this with a dense melodic rap laced with powerful bass.

Bree shows herself confident and rich in the huge Baltimore club track “That Girl”. Drenched in metal production, she releases a rap with a touch of the ballroom, in the elegant wit of which there are notes of Cakes Da Killa. “They’re salty because I bring pepper/I’ll be the main girl now and forever,” she spits out. “Disgusting body, it’s not fair / I can pronounce everything I wear.” Brie’s self-confident performance sums up her year: “I’ve already been that girl/If you’re bad and you know it, you better show it, girl.”

The only questionable moment on the release is “Pick Your Poison”, an afro—pop duo on a plucked guitar with Stormzy. We are talking about two people trying to establish a relationship, despite the fact that they have different attitudes to drinking, but you can practically imagine a music video in which they, leaning on opposite sides of the same wall, sing into the distance. She lacks Brie’s typical inventive spark: although she has room for a slower ballad – as this year’s brilliant Jai Paul–style song, Somebody Like You, proves– here she feels trapped in a pop formula.

“FWMM”, however, shows how Bree becomes the artist of the album with an exciting recognition. She expresses a desire for intimacy with her partner through a base of warm interstellar synthesizers, before going the route of “Untitled (How It Feels)” by D’Angelo and depicting the climax of intimacy through divine uplift. “Woah, What A Blur!” is a research collection that touches on many stylistic trends, but if Brie Ranway’s upcoming debut album fills in the gaps, her fame will be impossible to understate.

