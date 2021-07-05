Breath of the Wild: Fan Discovers Why Puzzle Goes Wrong

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game full of surprises for new players, especially when it comes to the puzzles of the Koroks that are scattered across Hyrule. Anyone who has played the title knows that anything slightly off the charts can be one of those puzzles and not everyone has such an obvious solution right off the bat.

But there are also those who practically have the answer in front of us, such as the riddle that has several bowls under statues, since you only need to put an apple in each one of them. At least that’s what the player known as RainbowInTheDork thought until he couldn’t complete this puzzle at all.

You can tell he had a funny surprise when he went to check the first bowl and noticed the apple was gone. Fortunately, this riddle didn’t last long, as the Zelda fan saw that his trusty horse was eating all the apples without any warning.

He posted the fumbling moment on Reddit, but if you were curious you can check it above. Have you ever had situations like this while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Leave your comment below!