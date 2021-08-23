Breath of the Wild: Fan Creates Video With Link Performing Incredible Stunts

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild community is always creating amazing ways to pay tribute to the game, and like every big fan, the Duplex Link streamer hasn’t been left behind, releasing an amazing video with edited footage of the title that would definitely give to Link several Olympic gold medals. Check it out below:

The eight-minute montage took four months to complete, and features a soundtrack worthy of an action movie, cinematics and parts played by Duplex itself, showing the iconic protagonist in a series of spectacular combat to destroy the antagonist Ganon and protect the princess Zelda.

So, did you like the work of Duplex Link? Are you excited about the video? Let us know in the comments section!