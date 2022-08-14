Breath of the Wild clip shows how a Goblin dies in the style of “Very Strange Things”

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link awakens from a centuries-old dream to destroy Calamity Ganon, the primeval beast that devastated the kingdom of Hyrule. With sticks and wooden shields, the player starts the game with very limited weapons, which are easy to break against the dark forces roaming the lands. Thus, Link must use all the items available to him to defeat his enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. SPOILERS FOR SEASON 4 ARE VERY VERY THINGS ARE AS FOLLOWS.

One common enemy that players will face is the Goblin. In both their fleshy and skeletal form, bokoblins present a fairly easy problem for Link, although they can easily kill less experienced players in large numbers. However, for high-level players who own Master Sword, they do not pose any particular difficulties, as can be seen from the clip published in the r/Breath_of_the_Wild subreddit.

In the video, the user Reasonable-Gap9869 fights with five skeletal bokoblins using high-level weapons. After blocking several blows and throwing stones at him, one Goblin makes a powerful blow with a severed arm, to which Link responds with a precisely calculated parry. From the damage inflicted by the shield, the attacking Goblin’s weapon flies out of his hand, and the other falls to the ground. What is unusual is that another Goblin dies in a spectacular way.

Vecna killed the poor bokoblin from Breath_of_the_Wild

After the shield deals damage, the average monster flies into the air a few feet above Link’s head, arms outstretched and staring at the sky while his corpse turns black before exploding into a purple puff of smoke. As Reasonable-Gap9869 rightly points out, it looks like Vecna from Stranger Thing killed the creature.

The main antagonist of season 4 of Very Strange Things, Vecna kills her teenage victims by tormenting them with Freddy Krueger-like visions before lifting their bodies in the real world, breaking their bones and gouging out their eyes before they collapse lifeless to the ground. .

Commentators such as cupcakelover011 refer to the popular meme song from “Very Strange Cases” “Chrissy, Wake Up” by schmoyoho on YouTube, which “voices” the death scene of the character in season 4, chapter 1. To others, it resembles an equally iconic scene from “Very Strange Things” from Chapter 4 featuring Max and the popular Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”.

Due to the fact that the cult monster of the series is firmly rooted in the mass consciousness, it is easy to understand why gamers see Vecna’s corporate identity in The Last of Us, Dead by Daylight and other game properties. Since there is only one season left of the popular show, it is likely that gamers will continue to see these parallels in the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.