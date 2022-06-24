Breakthrough star Obi-Wan Kenobi Moses Ingram got the first role after Reva, replacing another “Star Wars” veteran in the remake

These days, Moses Ingram is taking prestigious television by storm. After being nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the Netflix series Royal Gambit, the actress caused all sorts of conversations (unfortunately, not all of them are good) with his portrayal of the morally struggling antagonist Reva in the now-wrapped “Obi-Wan” Disney+. Kenobi. And now Ingram has built her next big project, which has some connections with Star Wars, despite the fact that the action does not take place in distant, distant galaxies.

In the news about the makeover: Moses Ingram will join the upcoming Apple TV+ drama “Lady in the Lake” for the role previously played by the partner in the “Star Wars” trilogy Lupita Nyong’o before the actress of the sequel “Black Panther”. released earlier in 2022. The series will be directed by Natalie Portman, which means that Ingram is moving from working with Darth Vader to working with Anakin’s on-screen mother, which seems to be a completely unique situation.

“Lady in the Lake,” which is currently in production, is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s bestseller of the same name. The action takes place in Baltimore in the 1960s. The plot centers on housewife and mother Maddy Schwartz, who was inspired by a local unsolved murder to change her life as an investigative journalist. This change of course forces Maddie to face another hardworking mother, Cleo Sherwood, who combines work at several jobs to keep her family afloat, and also makes efforts to protect the progressive movement of blacks in the city.

Moses Ingram will play Cleo, and Natalie Portman will take on the role of Maddie, and this should be quite an intriguing and emotionally stressful project for the actress Reeva after the trolling and racial harassment she faced before and after Obi-Wan. Kenobi’s premiere. It’s completely understandable why such a project would attract her interest, and even despite all the personal motives, this kind of project seems to be designed for critical recognition and attention, which we hope will be equivalent to a large number of viewers, which will allow the show’s message to spread.

“Lady in the Lake” was created by Alma Har’el, best known for staging Shia LaBeouf’s 2019 drama “Sweet Boy.” Har’el will also direct the news series, as well as serve as executive producer alongside Natalie Portman. Other actors of the streaming drama include “Very Strange Cases” star Brett Gelman, “Unsafe Cases” veteran I’lan Noel and Mikey Madison from “Best Cases.”

Since “Ambulance” also won an audience in early 2022 (which followed her work as Lady Macduff in The Tragedy of Macbeth 2021 with Denzel Washington), Moses Ingram is clearly making some brilliant moves early in her career. While it’s impossible to know what “Lady in the Lake” will turn out to be, it’s definitely possible to anticipate greatness, given that this is the first TV show that managed to distract Natalie Portman from her artistic work. And everything Ingram touched turned to gold, so why should it be any different?

“Lady in the Lake” has not yet scheduled a release window for Apple TV+ (opens in a new tab), but stay tuned as production continues. Meanwhile, Moses Ingram’s solid work on Obi-Wan Kenobi can be fully streamed on a Disney+ subscription, where fans will eventually be able to see Natalie Portman return to the MCU for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is finally screened for critics.