Breakthrough in Pokemon GO Field Research, August 2022, Pokemon Revealed

Ever since Pokemon GO first appeared in the mobile phone markets in 2016, Pokemon GO has had a steady and consistent stream of content that has engaged players. Research Breakthrough quests, in particular, have been used to give players a surefire way to get certain pocket monsters without relying on RNG, and this trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

Namely, Niantic has just announced that Pokemon GO is getting another new version of Pokemon: in particular, a Galarian version of one of the old species that players should already be familiar with. This pocket monster will be available as a “Research Breakthrough” scrum until August 31, providing collectors with a good way to gain access to this curious creature over the next few weeks.

A new reward for a research breakthrough is nothing more than a Pokemon trap: Galarian Stunfisk. This underscores Niantic’s commitment to introducing Galarian Pokemon species, as it was recently announced that Pokemon GO will receive Galarian Zigzagoon as part of this month’s Community Day celebrations. This region featured in the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield games is primarily inspired by the United Kingdom, and its species have adapted accordingly.

To properly celebrate the Galar region, Niantic has also prepared a whole series of events in August 2022 in Pokemon GO. In the specific case of Galarian Stunfisk, players have the opportunity to complete the necessary tasks of the “Research Breakthrough” until August 31, 13:00 Pacific time. This will give them a chance to catch the creature and add it to their collection. Particularly savvy players can even get a few such meetings until time runs out, with a small chance to meet a brilliant Stanfisk in addition.

One interesting feature that may attract more players to the game is that Pokemon GO adds Daily Adventure Incense. This unique incense is a permanent addition to the players’ inventory, which is replenished daily. Instead of spending money whenever they want to increase spawn by 15 minutes, players can now just wait for their new incense to recharge and continue.

No matter how convenient the Daily Adventure Incense was, it wasn’t enough to distract players from GO’s mistreatment of Pokemon eggs. Namely, the Pokemon GO community wants a new egg feature that at first glance seems easy to implement: egg removal. This, however, cannot be implemented anytime soon, as it will allow players to easily remove unwanted eggs, which will reduce the usefulness of paid egg incubator items. Fortunately, at least Galarian Stunfisk doesn’t need to be hatched in order for players to gain access to this species.

