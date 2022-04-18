Breaking news for the Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez couple!

The news that upset the world-famous Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and his lover Georgina Rodriguez of Manchester United, one of the English Premier League teams, came…

Manchester United’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced in October 2021 that they are expecting twins, one girl and one boy. The news that destroyed the famous couple came.

Announcing that they will have children again on social media, the Ronaldo-Rodriguez couple said, “We are happy to announce that we are expecting twins. We look forward to meeting you.” had used the words.

The famous couple gave the news that upset their fans about their babies and announced that their baby boy died.

Ronaldo-Rodriguez couple, who published a statement on social media, said, “Unfortunately, we lost our newborn son. We are very sad. The greatest pain a mother and a father can experience. The birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live a little now. Baby, we will always love you.” shared your message.