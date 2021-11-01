BREAKING: Girl Group Lovelyz Declared Dissolved!

Girl group Lovelyz has officially been confirmed to disband.

From before, there were rumors that the girl group Lovelyz would most likely be disbanded due to the absence of group activities for a long time.

On Monday (01/11), there was a report stating that all Lovelyz members except Baby Soul had decided not to renew their contracts with the Woollim Entertainment agency.

After receiving the report, Woollim Entertainment immediately released their official statement:

“Hello, this is Woollim Entertainment. This is our agency’s official statement regarding the expiration of Lovelyz members’ exclusive contracts. Lovelyz members’ exclusive contract with our agency is scheduled to expire on November 16, 2021. After lengthy discussion and deliberation, the seven Lovelyz members (Yoo Ji Ae, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Mi Joo, Kei, JIN, Ryu Soo Jung, and Jeong Ye In) have decided to prepare for a new start in a different place, and we decided to respect and support the decisions of members. Out of all Lovelyz members, Baby Soul, who built his trust in us over a long time, has renewed his contract. As management of Baby Soul, who has been with us for a long time, we plan to provide full support for his new leap and future activities. We would like to thank the eight Lovelyz members who have given their best and enlightened the company as artists under Woollim Entertainment for the past seven years, and we sincerely support the members with their new start. Also, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who support, care for, and love Lovelyz. We ask that you continue to send lots of support to Lovelyz members who are on a new starting line, and we sincerely thank you for your warm love and interest in Lovelyz over the past seven years.”

Lovelyz is a girl group that debuted on November 12, 2014 and until now has had many hits such as ‘Candy Jelly Love’, ‘Hi~’, ‘Joyland’, ‘Ah-choo’, ‘Destiny’, ‘Twinkle’ and ‘ Obliviate’.