Breaking: College Basketball Star Killed in Shootout at 21

We have tragic news from the HBU basketball program. 21-year-old Darius Lee has passed away. He died last night from a gunshot wound.

Lee attended a meeting in his hometown of Harlem, New York. There was a shooting during the event. Lee was wounded and died as a result of a gunshot wound.

“We’re devastated,” said HBU head basketball coach Ron Cottrell. “Darius was a wonderful young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family.

“We are shocked and cannot understand this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his whole family, as well as for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. is in the arms of Jesus… we know this as a fact, and one day we will see it again.

“No matter how great a basketball player he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think about basketball right now. I can only think about what kind of light Darius was during his short time on earth. to train, and we loved him so much.

“Please support his mom, sister and family in your prayers, as well as our HBU basketball family during this very difficult time.”

Lee was not only a talented basketball player, but also an outstanding student-athlete. In December of this year, he was supposed to receive a bachelor’s degree. He was also recently named HBU Student-Athlete of the Year.

The 6-foot-6 defender/forward averaged 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.

We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.