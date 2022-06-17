Breaking Bad’s Tuco fights Thanos in a bizarre Avengers crossover

Thanos meets his end at the hands of Tuco from Breaking Bad in the bizarre crossover “Avengers: Finale.” The 22nd installment of the Marvel cinematic universe has become the culmination of an epic infinity saga, as the remaining members of the titular superhero team come together in hopes of reversing Thanos’ devastating flick that destroyed half of the universe. The Avengers had to travel through time in the hope of recovering the destroyed Infinity Stones and bringing them back to the present to bring everyone back to life.

“Avengers: Finale” had the largest cast in the history of the MCU, which included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Josh Brolin. . The film received rave reviews from both critics and viewers and became a box office giant, grossing almost $2.8 billion worldwide, twice holding the record for the highest-grossing film of all time, but both times it was surpassed by Avatar. While “Avengers: Finale” may have seen Thanos defeated by a team of Marvel superheroes, one fan has his own opinion on how the movie could have ended.

YouTube channel Alternative Cuts has released a strange crossover “Avengers: Finale”. The video shows Tuco Salamanca from Breaking Bad fighting Thanos as he crushes the Mind Stone and sniffs it like cocaine, then uses Thor’s Mjolnir to defeat the Mad Titan.

Introduced in the first season of Breaking Bad, Tuco Salamanca, played by Raymond Cruz, quickly became one of the favorite characters of the AMC crime series. Tuco introduced Walt and Jesse to the world of New Mexico drug cartels and was the main antagonist of his increasingly paranoid behavior and frequent drug use, eventually meeting his end when Hank follows Jesse to a meeting with Walt and Tuco and kills the kingpin. . Tuco will later return to Better Call Saul as the deputy commander of the Salamanca family, whom Bob Odenkirk’s nominal lawyer encounters during an insurance scam, and later Mike and Tuco trick him into arresting him.

Thanos meets his end in Avengers: The Finale was preceded by one of the favorite moments of MCU fans with the Falcon, Black Panther and the rest of the other previously dead heroes reborn and arriving at the scene through Doctor Strange and other magical portals. Although the bizarre crossover video of “The Avengers” may not cause the same emotional impact as the real version of the scene, it is sure to please both fans of “Breaking Bad” and MCU fans. Viewers can go back to the original moment by streaming “Avengers: Finale” on Disney+, and Tuco’s time in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” is available on Netflix.