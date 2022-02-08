Breaking Bad: This Is The True Crime Reference You Didn’t Notice In Season 2

rom the AMC television channel, Breaking Bad has become one of the most popular in television history in general. This program received many accolades throughout its history, which is why today many describe it as the best crime drama series. Throughout its plot, we see how the turns become increasingly dark, until Walter White (Bryan Cranston) becomes a totally different character.

Going from a mild-mannered chemistry teacher to a full-fledged drug lord is a fascinating journey, taking character and audience deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld. Undoubtedly, the story of this dying man, in addition to moving his fans, impresses them with his drastic evolution.

In addition to delving into crime drama, Breaking Bad also dabbles in dark comedy quite often. Of course, this makes a lot of sense behind the scenes, as lead actor Bryan Cranston not only gained fame on this AMC drama, he was also a major icon on the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle and Seinfeld.

In the cast of Breaking Bad, we also see in action the character of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who serves as Walt and Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) attorney throughout the series. Odenkirk also stands out for being another source of comedy, and that is that, on different occasions, this lawyer makes references to crimes or criminals to expose his points.

To the surprise of many, throughout the series certain real criminal events are also exposed that are mentioned in some scenes. There is even a shot where a true crime is referenced, however, most AMC fans managed to get past it unnoticed.

Walter White references criminal Dan Cooper

In Breaking Bad Season 2, Episode 8, when Saul Goodman is first introduced, Walter White visits the lawyer to pay Badger’s (Matt Jones) legal fees after he is busted for dealing meth. Walt visits this lawyer with a fairly “discreet” outfit, because his plan was to hide his identity with sunglasses and a baseball cap.

When Saul sees this costume, he jokingly tells him that he needs to call the FBI because he finally found DB Cooper. The truth is that, on November 24, 1971, a man named Dan Cooper hijacked a plane, his goal was to earn a $200,000 reward for safely delivering the hostages. Like Walt, Cooper wore dark sunglasses and was fairly quiet. When this criminal received the money from him, he parachuted with the cash and the case was never solved.