Breaking Bad: The sexuality of this incredible character

Little by little the theory about the sexuality of Gus Fring, one of the most intriguing and intimidating villains in the entire Breaking Bad series, has been growing. But this is the reason for this theory.

Many will think, “But if Gus Fring has a family.” But have you ever seen them? During the third season when Gus invites Walter White to eat at his house, there seems to be many indications that he has a normal family without problem, but the reality could be different, typical of this incredible character.

All this arises from the episode of the fourth season called “Brothers”, where the “best friend” of Gus, Max explains to Don Eladio the way in which the cartel could earn millions without problems. But the comments led to trouble and he ends up dying Max prevent Gus’s death.

“Please, he’s my partner. I need him! I swear to God!” Héctor Salamanca then shoots and kills Max.

The theory that has been growing about Max and Gus, of being more than just business partners, suggests that they were actually lovers. So Gus is deeply traumatized by his murder. Reason why he did not want to show any weakness or with his family.

A few years ago, the actor who plays Gus Fring, Giancarlo Esposito, responded to questions and answers on the YouTube platform, in which he suggested that the photos of his “house” could be a facade in the best way as the character would know how to do it.

Without a doubt, this theory is gaining strength, despite the fact that the Breaking Bad series ended a few years ago.



