Breaking Bad: The problem faced by its protagonists at the end of the series

There is no doubt that the famous Breaking Bad became one of the most popular and critically acclaimed cult series among productions of its genre. Endorsed by a magnificent and talented creative team, its cast achieved the status of international stars that few performers achieve in their entire professional lives, the most prominent of which are obviously its two main leads Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Only five broadcast seasons (2008-2013) were enough for Breaking Bad to become the series that marked a before and after in programs based on stories about drug trafficking, to the point that it not only had a film sequel called El Camino and a successful prequel spin-off titled Better Call Saul, which is approaching its sixth batch of episodes. It has also shown that, regardless of the time, it continues to capture the interest of new generations of fans who discover it on different online platforms.

With Cranston and Paul leading the cast and a dedicated production team, they managed to win over audiences since their debut more than a decade ago, with a well-told story about the rise and fall of a quiet, ordinary high school chemistry teacher named Walter. White, who transforms himself into the best and most sought-after manufacturer of high-purity methamphetamine, while dragging a wayward alumnus named Jesse Pinkman with him.

There are roles that mark a before and after in the career of an artist and in the case of both protagonists, although each had a recognized experience on screen (especially Cranston), Breaking Bad was a unique opportunity in their lives and most likely unrepeatable. Added of course to the economic gains that, although some considered modest for such a famous program, were not below average, if compared to what other actors earned in other series of that time.

According to the Business Insider site, the time period in which Bryan Cranston had the responsibility of portraying Walter White earned the amount of $ 225,000 per episode. Meanwhile, Paul, playing the lost Jesse Pinkman in the crime drama, got $ 150,000 for each episode. His income for the final season of Breaking Bad totaled approximately $ 3.6 million and $ 2.4 million respectively.

Beyond the monetary aspect, the most important fact that both artists had to face at the end of Breaking Bad, is to be able to overcome the barrier that the characters of Walter and Jesse left in their lives, something that for any acting professional no matter how talented they may be. It is such a difficult goal to achieve that in the long run it could become a problem, it is a very difficult job (although not impossible) to be able to get roles of such a high interpretive level for the second time.