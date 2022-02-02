Breaking Bad: The lowest blow suffered by Bryan Cranston during his time in the series

As all Breaking Bad fans know, before Bryan Cranston took on the role of Walter White on the series, he played a leading role in the cast of the famous comedy Malcolm in the Middle. The actor decided to get out of his comfort zone by appearing in a role diametrically opposed to what he had been presenting on screen in recent years.

The actor explained that the moment he read the script for Breaking Bad he was immediately interested, especially since it would mean a radical change in the type of character that he had accustomed the public to for that one. Thankfully, when Malcolm in the Middle’s eighth season never materialized, it opened the door for Cranston to become Walter.

“I got a call to go see a guy named Vince Gilligan. Do you remember him from The X-Files? He wants to see you about a new project called Breaking Bad,” they told me. So I read the project and thought, “My God, that is incredible'”.

However, nothing prepared the veteran interpreter for what he would have to experience during the 62 episodes of the epic five seasons in which the successful Breaking Bad story would take place, which would earn him important recognition from the entertainment industry and with which he would go on to become be remembered as one of those responsible for the show that would mark a before and after in programs of its genre.

Accompanied by impressive performances by Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), RJ Mitte (Walt Jr.), Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) and Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman), Cranston participated in impressive scenes in which he would repeatedly display his great talent. Although many of them left a deep mark on the artist so difficult to erase that they have even led him to ensure that he does not want to personify the famous Walter White ever again.

AMC’s Breaking Bad is really a story of a man who loses his soul, becoming a drug dealer who justifies every evil deed and stops at nothing in his pursuit of power. Over the years, Cranston has repeatedly said that he has little in common with the character. Although he won awards like Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, he has confessed more than once that deep down he was horrified by the actions he was doing on screen.

This includes a pivotal scene in season 2 episode 12, “Phoenix,” in which her character purposely let Jane Margolis, played by actress Krysten Ritter, choke to death on her own vomit while passed out from an overdose. of drug Although Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) girlfriend, Jane, was not the first victim of Walter’s selfishness, her death is remembered as one of the worst things the protagonist had ever done, especially since it was not part of the game. drugs.

Bryan Cranston, stated that he had difficulties filming Jane’s death scene, to the point that it affected him on a personal level and even confessing to having imagined Krysten Ritter as his own daughter. After the director yelled cut, the artist let out his emotions, given the situation of the behind-the-scenes scene, he recognized that this experience would mark the end of the kind high school teacher Walter White to give way to the ruthless Heisenberg.

“I’m a whining mess. Fortunately, you have your family around you, and I went to see Anna Gunn [Skyler White] and she hugged me. Then you have to move on and we tell the story from beginning to end as we were supposed to, but when you come home after all that and you look back, it was a very low blow.