Breaking Bad: The last appearance of Jesse Pinkman’s actor and what happened to him

Breaking Bad captured the public’s attention with its groundbreaking premise of a high school chemistry teacher who becomes a hardened criminal for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. But several years later, fans continue to wonder about each other’s lives. from the cast members, especially the actor who played Jesse Pinkman, Aaron Paul. However, this is what is known about his last appearance on the screens.

Recall that in the final episode of Breaking Bad titled “Felina”, it follows Walt (Bryan Cranston) devising a plan to free Jesse from captivity by pro-Nazis who were keeping him locked up manufacturing blue meth. Managing to escape thanks to Walt, the last thing Jesse’s fans saw was him fleeing into an uncertain future, until the film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released on Netflix.

This movie that Netflix showed to all fans of the drama, offers an extended and much desired farewell to the character that he did not receive in Breaking Bad. However, the movie was released in 2019 and left viewers wanting to see actor Aaron Paul once again on screens.

Since his life-changing role as Jesse Pinkman, Aaron Paul has starred in a couple of movies, including the fast-paced video game-inspired Need for Speed, co-starring Michael Keaton, as well as the Netflix original El Camino, which almost had a different ending.

Currently, Aaron Paul is working for different television series such as The Path, Westworld and Bojack Horseman. Additionally, Paul works alongside his Breaking Bad co-star Krysten Ritter on The Coldest Case Podcast series. Something that fans have liked to see them together again, but in another type of story.

Interestingly, Paul seems to be more focused on the HBO series Westworld, where he plays Caleb Nichols, a veteran and a construction worker, but he also takes criminal jobs from time to time. He works with George, a robot made by Delos. Although the production of the show is a bit late, the actor seems to enjoy the role of him.