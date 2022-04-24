Breaking Bad: The death of Gustavo Fring was inspired by this fact of real life

Breaking Bad is considered to be the best drama of all time on television. The series, created by Vince Gilligan, premiered in 2008 through the AMC broadcast network and remained on the air for five seasons until it ended satisfactorily in 2013, after presenting different moments on the screen that caused a great impact on the series. audience.

The hit series that followed the life of high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), and his transformation into the man who wanted to be driven by the constant pursuit of power and money, featured a series of terrifying events as the story unfolded, involving graphic violence, illicit substances, and gruesome deaths.

Many disturbing moments occurred in Breaking Bad that became memorable for fans of the series, ranging from the dissolution of a body in the bathtub of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the poisoning of a child, the death of Jane Margolis ( Krysten Ritter) as a result of choking on her own vomit, and many others.

But perhaps one of the deaths that caused the greatest impact on viewers of Breaking Bad was the terrible murder of drug lord and owner of Pollos Hermanos, Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Espósito), after Walter White made him explode when he was to visit his enemy and former right-hand man of the head of the Juárez cartel, Héctor Salamanca (Mark Margolis).

Gustavo Fring’s explosive death in Breaking Bad is still not outdone by fans of the AMC crime drama, as it’s considered disturbing and the most disturbing of the entire show. And while it seems too weird to be true, it turns out that Fring’s death is based on a real-life event.

It turns out that Vince Gilligan planned the death of Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad, with the purpose of Walter White dominating the production and ascending as capo Heisenberg. To do this, Cranston’s character placed a bomb in Héctor Salamanca’s wheelchair, taking advantage of Fring’s weakness, which was none other than his hatred for the old man who was in the asylum.

The truth is that a death like that of Gustavo Fring occurred in real life, and was inspired by what happened to the famous scientist and occultist Jack Parsons, who died while working with explosives on a movie set. others say that the accident occurred in the laboratory of his house while he was performing a magical experiment. After sustaining extensive injuries, including a hole in his face, Parsons lived for 37 minutes and communicated with first responders before dying from the blast, Wired reported.