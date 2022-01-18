Breaking Bad Season 4: This is how the epic death of Gus Fring took place

Breaking Bad is considered one of the most watched series of all time, and it is that, in addition to containing an extremely macabre and entertaining story, its visual effects also exceed the expectations of its AMC viewers, and this could be verified in the season 4 finale.

Let us remember that Vince Gilligan was the creator of Breaking Bad, who kept the views high during its five seasons, from 2008 to its end in 2013. We well know that this drama received universal praise throughout its run and won numerous accolades. along the way, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Series in 2013 and 2014.

In addition to his story, his cast was also made up of great actors, such as Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Jonathan Banks, Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito, who played the main antagonist during seasons 2 and 4, Gus Fring.

This story was revolving around Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who is struggling with his recent diagnosis of stage three lung cancer. However, realizing the costs that his death would mean, he decided to delve into the world of criminal life.

Desperate Walter White asked his former student Jesse Pinkman for help, confiding in her that together they could produce and distribute crystal methamphetamine. Thanks to the success of Breaking Bad, a prequel was created that is also a complete success, which is known as Better Call Saul, where some faces are back in action, as is the case with the lawyer Saul Goodman and the villain of Fring.

The episode entitled “Face Off”, we see the drastic death of Gus Fring, after he visited his lifelong enemy, Héctor Salamanca, in the nursing home, where Gus planned to take his life, however, he did not count on that Walter White was going to preempt their plans.

It was the visual effects artists of the well-known YouTube channel, Corridor Crew, who analyzed the scene and classified it as a very good one, despite the fact that this drama was not recognized for its visual effects. This is how they detailed it:

“Here’s a little extra detail that I love: his eye looks where the other eye looks. […] They also had some practical prosthetics on his face, and in visual effects, not only do they have to remove that, but they have to remove almost the entire head, so they can have a clean plate, so where in It’s actually eating his head a bit, they can replace that. And the fact that it’s so hard to tell what’s real and what isn’t is a testament to how well executed this effect is. They were meticulous about how they were going to do this effect, because they knew they were going to do this as a visual effect and they wanted to support it with prosthetic makeup.”