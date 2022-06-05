Breaking Bad Screenwriter Explains One of Saul Goodman’s Dirtiest Phrases

Breaking Bad screenwriter Thomas Schnauz explains a particularly dirty remark by criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman. Breaking Bad, which first aired in 2008 on AMC, subsequently gained a reputation as one of the best TV shows of all time. The show, created by Vince Gilligan, tells the story of terminally ill Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his journey from a meek school chemistry teacher to a drug lord from New Mexico Heisenberg. The series “Breaking Bad” lasted 5 seasons, which received critical acclaim, and ended in 2013.

Although initially introduced as a relatively minor character, Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, continued to play a more important role in promoting the show before even getting his own spin-off series, Better Call Saul. Breaking Bad Saul is represented by Walter’s crooked lawyer, a talkative friend of the cartel, taking bribes. The character walks through the series unscathed, heading towards an unknown fate, leaving White, his former client, behind. “Better Call Saul” explores the character’s origins and chronicles Jimmy McGill’s path to becoming Saul Goodman, even hinting at what happened to this man after the events “Breaking bad.”

In a new Twitter post, Schnauz responds to a fan about one of Saul’s lines in Breaking Bad, which is particularly sloppy. This line appears in the second season when, watching his assistant Francesca leave, Saul says, “God, you’re killing me with this loot.” Although some fans note how uncharacteristic Saul Goodman’s line in “Better Call Saul” seems, Schnauz says that the events of “Breaking Bad” take place 4 years after the completion of the prequel and that at some point “the mask becomes a man.” Check out Schnauz’s tweet below:

It’s been 4 years since we became “Saul Goodman,” and, as we like to say, “The Mask becomes a man.”

Although Odenkirk’s character has fallen a lot since he was first introduced in Better Call Saul, Schnauz’s comment hints that the character continues his downward trajectory in the intervening years between the prequel and Breaking Bad, and his sleazy alter ego Saul, in fact, becomes his true identity. . Despite the many bad things he does, Odenkirk’s character in Better Call Saul can still be fixed. However, it is clear that by the time of the events of Breaking Bad, the real Jimmy McGill had really left, and all that remained was Sol.

Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul tell tragic stories, but in many ways Saul’s story is even more tragic than Walter’s. Considering that it’s Better to call Saul, so much time is spent introducing the audience to the Odenkirk character and his humble beginnings, it becomes even sadder to see who he has become in Breaking bad.” While the prequel series hints at what will happen to Saul after the events of Breaking Bad, Schnauz’s comments make it clear that the character is, in fact, a shell of the former self that many fans have come to love so much.