Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston reveals what we suspected about starring in the series

Bryan Cranston’s work was decisive in Breaking Bad, it marked a before and after in his prestigious acting career, despite having been in other programs that also put him on the red carpet map. Although nothing compares to when he played the role of Professor Walter White, as he recently revealed in an interview.

During his time in the entertainment industry, Cranston had the opportunity to be part of the cast in the comedy Malcolm in the Middle as father Hal Wilkerson that gave him several Emmy nominations and would catapult him into the medium. He also appeared several times on hit shows like Seinfield, though none have surpassed the impact of his performance on Breaking Bad.

In the process of transition from comedy to drama, it was raised by his arrival on the Breaking Bad team, with whom he shared the set with other great artists such as Aaron Paul (Jesse Pink), Anna Gunn (Skyler White) and of course with those who would later star in the spin-off of this series in Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut).

This chance to belong to this family in Breaking Bad gave him a fame that he had never had and that Cranston compared to being pregnant. What gave him great joy since he was able to achieve stardom at his most mature age and that has established him as a renowned dramatic actor. “

“I’m thankful that it happened later, because I was able to build a solid foundation of my life without any level of fame given to a child. One of the pitfalls of being a celebrity is that there is a certain curfew that I have in mind.”

“If I’m out in public, whenever I feel it, I look at my watch to see what time it is, and almost invariably, it’s around 10:30 p.m. I’m starting to feel a decline of the night. The energy has changed. I put it down. to alcohol. My wife and I squeeze our legs together and it’s time to go.”

Although fame is something that not all artists know how to handle with prudence and caution, since private life is exposed and personal space is sometimes reduced to zero, for Cranston it is preferable to attract attention just like pregnant women do. and it better happen at a time in his life when he’s ready to deal with everything that comes with being famous.

“Being [famous] is almost like being a pregnant woman. People think they can just put their hand on your belly and say, ‘Oh, you’re having a boy!’ It’s like having a complete stranger caress you,” Cranston said. “And they have this sensitivity where they feel comfortable coming up to you and saying, ‘Do you know what you did? I didn’t like that movie.’”

Cranston’s interactions with Breaking Bad fans have been decent and while it’s something the actor has said he’ll never get used to, he allows them to approach him as he realizes that’s the price of Fame. Even when others speak to him just to criticize his work. He thus takes advantage of accepting criticism about his character or the plot of the series, in addition to stating that he is open to receiving it to improve in future projects.

“The only failure in art is when you move someone without any emotion. I prefer people to be very angry with me whenever they are moved by some emotion. Even if that emotion was misplaced, even if he was trying to move the audience to one place and they go to another, because that means at least they felt something.”