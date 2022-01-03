Breaking Bad: Actor of the series who asked the producers to kill his character

Movie and TV show characters die for all kinds of reasons. In the vast majority of cases, it is simply because the script requires it. In other cases, an actor dies in real life and his character receives the same treatment. Entire productions can be canceled or radically changed after the death of an actor who plays a main character.

As a general rule, actors don’t like their characters dying. If the character you are playing dies, you are out of a job. Killing characters has become a common way to get rid of problem actors. However, there are other cases that its actors ask the production for a change of air and more if the series is reaching its happy ending.

Breaking Bad features many memorable 21st century television moments, but an influential line from the beginning of the series is often overlooked, where the show’s title is directly referenced. Vince Gilligan’s acclaimed AMC crime drama endowed fans and pop culture in general with a handful of now-immortalized quotes.

Dean Norris, who played DEA agent Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, was one of the series’ main characters, and while he hasn’t been the focus of attention, he is very important to the plot of the story. Schrader was an agent obsessed with going after drug lord Heisenberg, who happened to be his brother-in-law, Walter White (Bryan Cranston). Although the beloved Breaking Bad character passed away in the season 5 episode “Ozymandias,” there was an explained reason for that to happen.

After five years in the role, Norris was ready to resign. The story was ending and his character was doomed anyway. Hank Shrader had been totally oblivious while his brother-in-law built a meth empire right under his nose.

After landing a role on Under The Done, Norris asked to have Hank Shrader killed in the first half of season five due to conflicting filming schedules. The writers rejected it. The story called for a Walt-Hank showdown and rushing it would have led to an unsatisfactory payoff. Norris’s problem was solved for him when the season was split in two with a four-month production hiatus and this allowed him to film Under the Dome without having to leave Breaking Bad early.