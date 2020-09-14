BREAKING: Actress Oh In Hye Dies

One of the actresses from South Korea, Oh In Hye has been declared dead.

After performing the CPR (Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation) procedure at his residence, Oh In Hye was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

At that time a representative from the Yeonsu Incheon Police Station said, “The heartbeat and pulse of actress Oh In Hye have returned.”

The police also explained, “We suspect that Oh In Hye attempted suicide. We still haven’t investigated the people around him, so we still don’t know the details. ”

Although her heartbeat and pulse had returned, that night, Oh In Hye’s life couldn’t be helped. He was declared dead at the age of 36 years.

Based on the family’s request, actress Oh In Hye’s funeral will be held behind closed doors at Inha University Hospital on September 16.

Condolences to Oh In Hye’s family and relatives who are left behind.



