Breakdown: WNBA Star Sue Bird Announces Career Decision

For 20 years, Sue Bird has been one of the biggest stars of the WNBA and an icon of women’s basketball. But this season will be her last in the league.

On Thursday, Byrd announced on Twitter that she would retire after the 2022 WNBA season. She said that she likes playing in the league, and she intends to enjoy it as much as the first season.

“I have decided that this will be my last year. I loved every minute and still do, so I’m going to play my last year, just like this little girl played her first #TheFinalYear,” Bird tweeted.

Her post has already received more than 4,000 likes and 1,000 retweets. The Seattle Storm immediately posted a message thanking them for their longtime star.

Sue Bird was a star at the University of California, Connecticut, winning two NCAA titles under Geno Auriemma. She was so dominant that the Seattle Storm made her number 1 in the 2002 WNBA Draft.

She did not become the Rookie of the year, but got to the All-Star Game as a rookie. And in the following years, she won almost every possible award.

12 All-Star Games, four WNBA titles, eight All-WNBA hits, four WNBA anniversary teams and is the undisputed leader of the WNBA in assists.

Internationally, Byrd has won an incredible five Olympic gold medals, five Russian National League titles and five Euroleague titles.

Sue Bird is truly unique.