Breakdance Has Been Considered An Olympic Sport

Born in the USA in the early 1970s as a street dance, breakdance officially took its place among the Olympic games. The International Olympic Committee announced that breakdance will take place at the 2024 Paris Games.

The International Olympic Committee announced that it has officially added breakdance to its 2024 Paris Games program to attract younger spectators. The committee also announced that skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing were added to the Paris games.

But skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will have their opening at the 2021 Tokyo Games, not Paris 2024. As you know, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak and the new date was announced as July 23, 2021.

Breakdance officially at the Olympic games

In fact, this proposal was proposed two years ago by the Paris organizers after the successful test at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics. Breakdance managed to get approval by the International Olympic Committee in 2019.

Surfing, which is among the newly added branches, will be held on Tahiti beaches in the Pacific Ocean, 15 thousand km from France. In fact, this decision was made by the International Olympic Committee in March of this year.

According to the news in The Independent, breakdance will be called ‘breaking’ in the Olympic games, just as hip-hop pioneers in the USA in the 1970s. So, what is breakdance added to the Olympic games?

What is breakdance and how did it come about?

Breakdance is an athletic type of street dance born in the USA. Although it is accompanied by hip-hop, funk, soul style music, it is performed with many different types of music today.

Breakdance was created in the early 1970s by African-American and Puerto Rican youth, and in the late 1970s it spread to other communities and gained immense popularity. Today, although this type is called breakdance, the pioneers of this type prefer to use the terms “b-boying” and “breaking”.



