Bre Tiesi explains how she told Nick Cannon about her pregnancy and clarifies the status of their relationship

An important moment! When Bre Tiesi told Nick Cannon about her pregnancy after recording Wild ‘N Out, she was just “thrilled” to share her surprise.

“Nick and I have been talking about going down this path for a long time, and when we were finally ready, we tried. There was no “Oh, I got pregnant.”

The upcoming arrival of the duo will be the actor’s eighth child. Cannon already has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10 years old, from Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5 years old, and daughter Powerful, 16 months, from Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 10 months, from Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa’s five-month-old son Scott Zen died in December 2021.

Since the All That graduate is expecting baby #8, Tiesi told us that she “doesn’t really care about titles” when it comes to their romance.

“I have a great relationship,” the California native explained. “We are very open, we are very honest, we are very supportive. All my needs are met, and I am very happy in our situation.”

The future star was preparing for a home birth, and Cannon was very “supportive” of Tiesi.

“He’s like, ‘If that’s what you want to do, great. I’ll be there,” she said. “It should be interesting. … It will be very intimate and private, which we are very happy about.”

In January, news broke that the expectant mother was pregnant, and Cannon revealed on an episode of his talk show that he began the path of celibacy after they conceived.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably keep chastity because I shared this news that Bre is pregnant,” the Drumline star explained at the time. “It seemed to me that my life was out of control. And, to be honest, celibacy really helped me on the way to finding unity with myself and coping with it.”

Teezy spoke about the mixed public reaction to the expanding Cannon family, telling us that she “doesn’t really care” about the negative reaction and doesn’t allow her to “phase” it.

“You can say whatever you want and I don’t care,” the pregnant star said. “I don’t take these things to heart at all. …I hope that people are mature enough not to be so nasty to a child or an unborn child, but people are what they are. I just accepted it.”