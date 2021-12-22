Brazilians Send Coronaviruses Into Space

Coronavirus proteins were sent to the International Space Station (ISS). Brazilian researchers want to try to crystallize the material using the favorable conditions of space, in order to accurately unravel its structure.

Carried by the Dragon spacecraft aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the proteins took off on Tuesday. They will be studied in the Japanese Kibo module, in collaboration with Japan’s space agency Jaxa.

The initiative is from Cimed, a Brazilian pharmaceutical company, the third largest manufacturer of generics in the country. The experiment will be carried out in partnership with the logistics company Airvantis and the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM), linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.