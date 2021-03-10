Brazilians are the ones who most want the vaccine

A survey by Ipsos, published on Wednesday (10) by the Wall Street Journal, indicates that Brazilians are the ones who most want to be vaccinated against covid-19. According to the data released, 72% of Brazilians who participated were strongly willing to receive immunization, while 16% only agreed to be vaccinated.

Second, is the United Kingdom in second place, with 67% and 22%, respectively. Mexico appears soon after, closing the podium with 62% and 23%. The survey was conducted between 25 and 31 January with 14 countries.

At the end of 2020, a survey carried out by Ipsos in partnership with the World Economic Forum, indicated that the main intention was China and Brazil was in second place, with 78% of those consulted. At the time, 13,500 people participated.

Russians take last place

In the most recent edition, Russia ranks last. There, only 17% of the population agrees to be vaccinated against covid-19 and 25% accepts some type of immunization. According to data from Our World in Data, only 4.5% of Russians have been vaccinated so far. This is an alarming number, since the country boasts its own vaccine, Sputinik V, which is free and widely available in the national territory.

The fact that less than a third of Russians are willing to be vaccinated illustrates distrust of the authorities in Moscow and, above all, with the rapid development of the immunizer. However, although it is “frowned upon” by the population, Sputinik V has already received authorization for emergency use in 46 countries, including Brazil, according to the Russian Sovereign Fund.