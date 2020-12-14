Brazilian startup launches payment via facial recognition

Pay for purchases at a store without having to take your wallet out of your pocket, simply by having your face recognized by the cameras of the commercial establishment. This is the proposal for a new instant payment system launched by the Brazilian startup Unike.

Named unike.PAY, the solution works in an integrated way with digital wallets, allowing the user to authorize payment via facial recognition by monitoring cameras or taking a selfie on the cell phone. The novelty replaces the use of physical cards and QR Code scanning, helping to avoid queues.

According to the company, consumers registered with the service do not need to look at the store’s closed circuit cameras or smartphone lenses to be recognized, as the system uses a process known as passive biometrics. Just enter the monitored environment and subsequently authorize payment on your cell phone.

Also according to Unike, the user needs to make a face registration on the tool and associate a prepaid card with credits to his account for consumption on the spot. The startup also claims that the solution was developed in compliance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Water park and cafeteria already use the system

At the moment, two companies use unike.PAY, a water park and a cafeteria, whose names have not been released. In the park, customers have their faces recognized as they approach the cafeteria counter. The local camera sends the data to the attendant’s tablet, which checks whether the user has been properly recognized.

Then, the system crosses the information from facial biometrics with the Wi-Fi data from the consumer’s cell phone, using indoor positioning technology, as a second authentication factor. After that, the attendant confirms that the user is the same person registered in the tool so that the amount is charged to the card.

The solution can also be used to control access to places and events, according to the startup.



