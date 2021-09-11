Brazilian people are counting the days for Bitcoin!

South America’s big economy Brazil can make new moves for Bitcoin. At the same time, Brazilians are also warm to Bitcoin.

While South and Central American countries continue to take Bitcoin steps, a positive response came from the Brazilian people. With the law that went into effect on September 7, the Central American country El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as its official currency. But a poll by the Central American University (UCA) Public Opinion Institute revealed the opinion of the people of El Salvador.

According to the survey, 70 percent of El Salvadorans think the law that legally recognizes cryptocurrency should be repealed. Now again, a survey had different results in a different country.

Brazil may step up for Bitcoin

A new survey has shown that Brazilians are willing to recognize Bitcoin as their official currency. According to a survey published by the country’s newspaper Globo, 48 percent of Brazilians want to make Bitcoin the official currency. However, not everyone who participated in the survey agreed.

30% of the respondents do not agree with the idea of ​​​​recognizing Bitcoin. Moreover, 21 percent strongly opposed this proposal. However, the Brazilian government is likely to take steps on Bitcoin. In addition, the proportion of Brazilians who stated that they will not invest in crypto in 2020, while 33%, dropped to 12% in 2021.

A survey by YouGov shed light on the opinions of US citizens on Bitcoin. Accordingly, 27 percent of Americans want to see Bitcoin as the official currency in addition to the US dollar. Undoubtedly, the rise of cryptocurrencies will continue, at least for a long time.