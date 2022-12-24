Brazilian Journalist Announces New Short-Term Contract For Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino expects to receive an offer from Liverpool for a new short-term contract, while the striker prefers to extend his stay at Anfield.

Firmino is one of six players whose contracts expire on July 1, along with James Milner, Alex Oxlade—Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Adrian and Arthur.

Negotiations are underway to extend some of them, while others are likely to leave as a free transfer at the end of the season.

The one likely to link his future with Liverpool after 2023 is Firmino, with widespread reports that a new contract is in the near future for the No. 9.

Earlier, GOAL’s Neil Jones reported that the likely offer would be for two years with the possibility of an extension for another 12 months.

But Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, writing for UOL Esporte, claims that Firmino is now only waiting for a package that will bind him for a short time.

It will be for one or two years and “no long-term extension is currently being considered” by those in the Liverpool boardroom.

Andrade also notes that Firmino will be able to sign a preliminary agreement with clubs outside England from January 1, as there are rumors of interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia.

But it is claimed that the 31-year-old “prefers to stay with the Reds.”

Firmino has been at Liverpool since 2015 and was one of the most, if not the most important player during Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

It goes without saying that a short-term contract would suit the club, since next season the striker, who turns 32, shows signs of age, as he constantly has injury problems.

Currently sidelined due to a calf problem, Firmino missed a number of games last season due to various injuries, including a long-standing hamstring problem, losing his place in the starting lineup.

However, there has been a resurgence this season: he has played in all but two games and started in 16 of 21 matches, scoring nine goals and giving four assists.

Although he is no longer a guaranteed starter, given the competition from players like Darwin Nunez and Diogo Hota, he remains a valuable player of the team, and a short-term extension is likely to suit both sides.