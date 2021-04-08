Brazilian Government invoices R $ 3.3 billion in airport auction

Brazilian government managed to raise R $ 3.3 billion in an auction of 22 airports held on Wednesday (7). According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the average premium – difference between the minimum amount stipulated by the government for initial payment and the sum of the winning bids – was 3,822%.

The result is considered very positive by the specialists, since, with the arrival of the pandemic, the movement in the airports was extremely low. In addition to the amount granted in cash, the auction also included rules for a variable grant, which must be paid as from the fifth year of the contract. The total investment in the 22 terminals auctioned was R $ 6.1 billion during the 30 years of the concession.

Winners

In all, seven initiatives participated in the auction. Companhia de Participações em Concessões, which operates at Confins airport, in Minas Gerais, managed 15 terminals in the South and Central blocks. The French company Vinci already manages Salvador International Airport and was the winner of the North block, composed of seven airports.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), before the pandemic, the three airport blocks processed about 11% of the country’s total passenger traffic. The number is equivalent to 24 million passengers per year.